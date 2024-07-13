SALT (SALT) Market Cap Achieves $2.93 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $6,344.20 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009521 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,927.35 or 1.00014215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069309 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02416064 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,511.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

