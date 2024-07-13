RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Down 4.1 %

RxSight stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

