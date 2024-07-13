Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $166.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.75.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

RGLD opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $136.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.