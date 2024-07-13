Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

