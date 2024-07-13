Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

