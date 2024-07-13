Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE RSI opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.49.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

Get Free Report

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

