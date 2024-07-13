Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE ROK traded up $9.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.35. 1,100,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,435. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.