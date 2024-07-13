Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) PT Raised to C$0.72

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of CVE:RGD opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. Reunion Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

