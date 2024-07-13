Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) PT Raised to C$0.72

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Price Performance
Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reunion Gold
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.