Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. 1,298,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $124.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.