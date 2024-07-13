Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $128,535,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.85. 282,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,307. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average of $222.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

