Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

