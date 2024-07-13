Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 1% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 689 ($8.83). 58,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 147,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($8.74).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWI
Renewi Stock Performance
Renewi Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.
About Renewi
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
