Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,381.61

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,381.61 ($43.32) and traded as high as GBX 3,605 ($46.18). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,543 ($45.38), with a volume of 2,765,330 shares changing hands.
REL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($42.27) to GBX 3,500 ($44.83) in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,327.50 ($42.62).
In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,229 ($41.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($67,417.32). 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
