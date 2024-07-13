Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after buying an additional 1,210,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,902,000 after buying an additional 166,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

