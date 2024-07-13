Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,930 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

