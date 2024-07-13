Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 44,057 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 44,057 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,559,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,452. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.