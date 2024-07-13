Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,899,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Stock Up 0.2 %

HEI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.32. 300,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

