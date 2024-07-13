Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 295,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.