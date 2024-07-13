Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.47 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 490,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,261. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.