Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.50 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Delek US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 804,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,150. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

