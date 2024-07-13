Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.49 Million in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,154,000 after buying an additional 818,835 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTS remained flat at $39.95 during trading hours on Friday. 467,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

