Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,489 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 705,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

