Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1,932.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 740,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.16.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

