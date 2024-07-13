Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 182.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.89.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

