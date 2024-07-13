Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,543 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

STM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,549. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

