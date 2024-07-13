Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

COLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 1,412,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

