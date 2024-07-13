Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,799,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BCE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 47,548 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.47. 1,623,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,488. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 201.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

