Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.