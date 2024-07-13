Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 98,718 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 479.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Coursera worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Coursera by 72.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Coursera by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after buying an additional 536,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,072 shares of company stock worth $2,031,797. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

