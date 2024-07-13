Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 99,138 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3,274.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its position in Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,392. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $61.41.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

