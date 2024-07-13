Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 43,701 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. 19,692,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,844,576. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

