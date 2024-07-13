Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Trading Down 8.4%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 55,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 25,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.
