QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.43

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 21118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

QCR Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in QCR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.