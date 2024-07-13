QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.43

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 21118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
QCR Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in QCR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
