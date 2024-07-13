Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%.
Shares of TFII opened at $149.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.24. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
