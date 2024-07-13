Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1042605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 16.29. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

(Get Free Report)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.