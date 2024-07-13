PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

PCTTW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

