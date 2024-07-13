PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
PSI Software Stock Performance
Shares of PSI Software stock remained flat at $23.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. PSI Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.
PSI Software Company Profile
