PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

PSI Software Stock Performance

Shares of PSI Software stock remained flat at $23.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. PSI Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

PSI Software Company Profile

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

