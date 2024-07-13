Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $16.07 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

