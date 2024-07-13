Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 3.6%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 69,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

