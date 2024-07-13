Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Primoris Services by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 685,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $56.62.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

