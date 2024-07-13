PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $82.11. PriceSmart shares last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 48,283 shares.

The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 114.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after buying an additional 263,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PriceSmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

