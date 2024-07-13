Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Prenetics Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRE

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,069. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 282.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.