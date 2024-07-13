Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

PBH opened at C$93.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

