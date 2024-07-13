Polymesh Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $133.73 million and $15.79 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,068,183,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,067,879,284.895813 with 859,478,652.650354 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.24672136 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $67,692,476.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

