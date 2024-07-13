Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,143.40

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $70.34 million and approximately $8,143.40 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08959504 USD and is down -22.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,867.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

