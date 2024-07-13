Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.0 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.