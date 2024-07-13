Piper Sandler Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $490.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.32.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $444.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.