Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after buying an additional 380,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

