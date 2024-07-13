Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

CGDG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.35. 103,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

