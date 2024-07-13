Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $79.64. 3,220,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

